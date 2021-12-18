Faith Musonda is just a pawn – Sichinga

Faith Musonda and the others are just pawns in the whole game as there aare very senior people involved in all this, says former commerce minister Bob Sichinga.

Speaking with Daily Revelation following the arrest of Faith Chisela Musonda for being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime, Sichinga said it was clear to everybody that there was rampant corruption under former president Edgar Lungu’s government, saying there was a bigger ring behind Musonda, “a bigger clique of corruption than what is being manifest right now.”

He said these investigations should be extended beyond Musonda to address the cancerous cycle.

“All these people were finding money on two basis, recompensed for procurement of one thing or another. Now that could not have been possible through the normal channels of ZPPA, because the rules are very clear. So for me is that this ought to extend beyond, all you have to do in audit we say you follow the audit trail. Just go to the award of the contracts that was made and say to the people at ZPPA, did you approve this or not?” Sichinga said. “And they will say ‘no!’ The next question is so who approved it? Or who instructed you to award? All these proceeds you are talking about, they were like reimbursement of the amounts which had been paid for legitimate commodities, but which were improperly done which were corruptly awarded and corruptly executed. And they are taking part of those proceeds and giving it back to the people that are in possession of all this.”

He said he was clear that there were “higher guys” involved.

“Those that were outside and were not awarded the contracts there is a connection with a particular contract. It is somebody senior who awarded it but these individuals were the conduits through which it is being done,” said Sichinga. “You think the amount of money that was found on Faith came from a small organization? Or it came from a senior person? No! That came from business contracts. I am saying pursue the business contracts”

The ACC has arrested Musonda over possession

