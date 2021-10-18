Fake investor displaces villagers in Serenje

DISPLACED FROM YOUR VILLAGE A WEEK AFTER INDEPENDENCE

A foreigner only known as Nichole has told villagers in Serenje District, Masaninga ward, Muchinga constituency to vacate their ancestral land by 30 October 2021. Ouch!

That is 6 days after Zambia’ s independence from white rulers?

The foreigner says he has bought all the land and he has since burned down villages, churches and community schools.

The village headmen are in his pockets as are local politicians, police and judiciary.

For now on Zambian Watchdog is with the people.

The people, mostly old and poor, are now appealing to Bally for help.