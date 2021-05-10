Family adoptions rock PF

PF Doesn’t mean well to Zambian it’s now like a Chief Dom, imagine:

Matthews Nkhuwa wants his son to get adopted.

Chishimba Kambwili wants his son to get adopted.

GBM his daughter has been adopted (Sibongile Mwamba) Kasama Central.

Freedom Sikazwe his daughter has been adopted (Beatrice Nakazwe) Senga Hill

Tasila Lungu daughter To President ECL will be adopted as well for Cawama.

You can now see that Piyeefu doesn’t mean well to people of Zambia , manje ama Politics yatapa ukushalila mulupwa which is not good.

Here in Senga Hill Constituency we wanted Joseph Salasini who is known at Ward, Constituency, District and Provincial level but ba PF gave us Beatrice Nakazwe who is not known even at Ward level just because she’s a daughter to Honerable Freedom Sikazwe.

Zambia twasebana😭😭😭