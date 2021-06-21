Family has resolved not to talk about KK’s burial arrangements- Panji

FAMILY HAS DECIDED NOT TO TALK ABOUT KK’S FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS, SAYS PANJI

Colonel Panji Kaunda says Dr Kenneth Kaunda’s family does not want to start talking about the burial and funeral arrangements of the country’s founding father.

Reacting to the statement from the government that it was the wish of Dr Kaunda’s family that the remains of their late father be taken around the country, Col Panji said “that is the issue with the government.”

Asked if it was true that that was their wish as a family as the government is claiming, Col Panji said the family will not engage itself into talking about “the old man’s burial.”

“That is the issue with government. They are still within government circles. We have decided as a family not to talk about the old man’s burial. Confirm with the government spokesperson they will tell you our position,” said Col Panji, who is the late president’s first born child.

Efforts to speak with information permanent secretary Amos Malupenga failed as his phone went unanswered.

Courtesy: Daily Revelation

