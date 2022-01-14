Farmers in Eastern province receive Fertlilser

FARMERS IN EASTERN PROVINCE RECEIVE FERTILIZER, HAPPY

By Christopher Miti

Farmers from various districts in Eastern Province have started getting basal dressing fertilizer.

Several farmers in Chipata started getting the inputs from Neria’s Investment warehouses on Wednesday.

One of the farmers LUCKSON CHONGWE from Kapata Market cooperative society said farmers are happy that they are getting the inputs.

He was speaking in an interview with ZNBC News at Neria’s Investment warehouse in Chipata.

On Monday, Chipata District administrative officer KAPEMBWA SIKAZWE told the farmers who went to complain over the delay to be given inputs that the supplier promised to supply the inputs by Wednesday and Thursday.

Meawhile Farmers benefiting from the farmer input support programme -FISP- in Chinsali district have appealed to the government to intervene in the delayed distribution of fertilizer by the contracted supplier.

But NERIA’s Investment Representative MARTIN CHAIKATISHA said his company has resumed loading of farming inputs from Lusaka to Northern, Muchinga and districts in Eastern Province.

This means that farmers will receive the fertilizer in time to apply.