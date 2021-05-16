Felix Mutati fully committed to UPND alliance

PRESS RELEASE

We want to put it on record that the MDC leader Mr Felix Mutati did pay the Presidential fee of K95,000 before consolidating the coming together of the Zambia we want (ZWW) Alliance and that of the Upnd which culminativly formed what is now known as the Upnd Alliance.

MDC remains committed to the values and aspirations that bind the Upnd Alliance and it’s partners together and has no intension of leaving the Alliance or participating in the August polls as a single entity.

This is the reason why yesterday Saturday the 15th of May that was our allotted day to present the 1000 supporters countrywide, our party members where no show as they where instructed and advised not to since we are now in an Alliance who’s Presidential candidate is Mr Hakainde Hichilema of the UPND.

We want to reiterate that our resolve and commitment to the Alliance remains unshaken and therefore, we shall participate in the August elections under the auspices of the Upnd Alliance led by President Hakainde Hichilema.

Given the above, all future engagements enlisted by the Electoral Commission of Zambia that indicate MDC as a single entity will be a no show for us and we have since written to the ECZ informing them of our decision and developments thereafter.

THABO KAWANA

MDC MEDIA DIRECTOR.