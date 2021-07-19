FIC says money laundering increased to K3b in 2020

FINANCIAL INTELLIGENCE CENTRE SAYS SUSPICIOUS BANK TRANSACTIONS IN 2020 AMOUNTED TO K3 . 1 BILLION

The Financial Intelligence Centre. (FIC) has released the money laundering report for the year 2020.

The FIC, which is now under siege from the PF says the value of disseminated intelligence reports in 2020 increased to ZMW 3.1 billion compared to ZMW 984 million in 2019.

FIC says the predominant predicate offenses in 2020 have continued to be corruption and tax evasion as observed in the detailed statistics given in this report both for 2019 and 2018. The FIC further observed trends associated with cyber-crimes and the abuse of virtual currencies.