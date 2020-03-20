Fifa says Kamanga executive stays until after elections are held after covid-19 threat

World governing body FIFA has written to FAZ backing the decision to postpone the remaining four provincial elections and the March 28, 2020 elective Annual General Meeting (AGM) due to the Covid-19 threat.

In a letter to FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala, Chief Member Association Officer Véron Mosengo-Omba says the mandate for the Andrew Kamanga executive committee shall remain until elections are held once the Covid-19 threat subsides.

This is according to a press release released Friday evening by Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) Acting Communication Manager Sydney Mungala.

“In this respect, we hereby would like to show our full understanding of the situation currently faced by the FAZ and by many others of our member associations. Bearing in mind the present circumstances of an extraordinary nature, we support the postponement of the remaining steps of the electoral process until the health risk be cleared at national level. We therefore kindly request FAZ to provide us a regular update on the above,” reads the letter in part.

“Finally, for the sake of completeness, we would like to highlight that the aforementioned postponement of FAZ elections is not incidental on the mandate of the incumbent Executive Committee which shall remain in office until elections are held.”

FAZ was scheduled to hold elections on March 28, 2020 but the global Covid-19 threat has forced the Kamanga executive to postpone the polls until the situation normalizes. The executive committee will remain in office until the elections are concluded.

FAZ has been faced with legal challenges following nominations for elections which saw former FAZ president Kalusha Bwalya’s nomination for the position of president being rejected after he failed the integrity test on account of his corruption case covering the period he was in office.

The Provincial elections were halted following a court order after Mufulira based soccer administrator Damiano Mutale obtained a writ from the Ndola High Court ordering FAZ to halt the elections pending hearing and determination of the matter on April 6.

The ex parte order granted by Ndola High Court Judge Mary Mulanda directed FAZ to obey or to be liable to imprisonment.

Chief Resident Magistrate Lameck Mwale has since issued a bench warrant of arrest against Football Association of Zambia president Andrew Kamanga and five others for failing to appear before him on Friday 20th March 2020.

Zambia risks being banned by FIFA should Kalusha Bwalya’s friends in the PF government continue to interfere with operations of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ).