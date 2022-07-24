Financial abuse at ZCAS uncovered

Dear Editor,

I request that you hide my name upon publishing this article.

The president is scheduled to meet CEOs of quasi government institutions on 25th July 2022. Among the concerns he has promised to address is the reckless expenditure on luxuries in these institutions by senior members of staff. One such incident took place at ZCAS University which is a subsidiary of ZCAS( Zambia Centre of Accountancy Studies), formed by an Act Parliament 1 of 1989, Chapter 391 of the laws of Zambia. By virtue of this, ZCAS is a government institution whose board of directors is appointed by the Minister of Finance. Currently, there is no board because the tenure of the previous one expired. The Vice Chancellor, his deputy, Registrar and CFO recently bought four brand new SUVs for themselves from Toyota Zambia each approximately costing over K600000. We wonder whether this reckless expenditure is due to the fact that there is no board of directors. We urge the minister of finance to quickly constitute and appoint board members in order to save the institution from these careless senior managers.