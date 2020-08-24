Fisho Mwale fired as ZDA Director

New Zambia Development Agency ( ZDA) Board Chairperson Fisho Mwale has reportedly been fired.

Commerce Minister Christopher Yaluma terminated the appointment of the former Lusaka Mayor after Mr. Mwale refused appoint ZDA Director of Enterprise Mukula Makasa as Director General.
” The Minister wanted Mr. Mukula Makasa who is the current Director Enterprises to be DG. Mukula is the Minister’s relativeand was his campaign manager in Malole but the Board Chair wanted the position advertised on grounds that Mr. Makasa has underperformed even as Director Enterprises” the source said.

