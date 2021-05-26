Five reasons why PF wants to use Covid lies to avoid rallies

5 REASONS WHY THE PF ARE TRYING TO AVOID RALLIES

George Sichula

NDC Copperbelt boss

1. Their support has diminished badly, therefore, having public meetings will simply expose their unpopularity. Its not about COVID 19.

2. They PF are afraid of facing the people because its been reported that the people are likely to be hostile in almost every province including their so-called former strongholds.

3. Booing may be embarracing.

4. President HH may humiliate them with huge numbers so they want to use Ministry of health and ECZ as an excuse

5. They want to hide the evidence of HHs support so that it can be easier to rig elections.

We would rather die of COVID 19 than keeping the PF in power.

Keep your guidelines as we campaign for President HH and the UPND. We are not going to allow the PF to use ECZ and the Ministry of health as a tool to restrict our campaigns.