Five SDA youths drown

FIVE SEVENTH DAY ADVENTIST YOUTHS DROWN

I wish to inform the members of Lusaka Conference of the Seventh-day Adventists that we have lost five (5) members who drowned in Lake Kariba, Siavonga District. The accident happened (1st January,2022) around 16: 00 hours .They found a fishing ridge parked by the shores of the lake, then the youths jumped on it .As the operator of the same ridge started off into the lake, the youths started jumping off for safety, it was at that point when the accident happened. The names of the deceased and their mission districts are:

(1)Goodson Hamaila – John Laing Main Church (John Laing Mission District)

(2) Niza Muchiliba Los Angeles (Kanyama Mission District)

(3) Zebron Shitambo – John Laing Central (John Laing Mission District)

(4) Ronald Libuku – John Laing North (John Laing Mission District)

(5) Rodwell Chileshe – John Laing (John Laing Mission District)

The body of Allan Mwaanga from Kanyama is still missing. The search will continue on Sunday, 2nd January,2022.

Five Mission Districts are currently camping at Siavonga Secondary School for a Youth Alive program and these are Chawama,John Laing, Kanyama, Ridgeway and Shorthorn.

———-

*Innocent Siachitoba*

*Youth Communication Chairperson*

*Lusaka Conference of the Seventh-day Adventists*

Photo for demonstrative purposes only