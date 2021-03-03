Flashing of money by PF cadres iris pastor

PF’ DISPLAY OF WEALTH IS AN INSULT TO STRUGGLING ZAMBIAN POPULACE.

By Bishop Stanley Nsofwa

The most denigrating and the loudest voice ,in this regard , is the buying of the helicopter , amidst huge poverty and , this in itself sends wrong signals to the outside world and Zambia at large .I guess , right now our nation is at an IMF table negotiating a loan or whatever .This “rain money” speaks volumes in our internal affairs that something unethical is taking place in the background .

Minister of foreign affairs ,may not use stolen money but his ,yet still he exhibit enormous insensitivity to the suffering lot or the majority painfully striken populace ,it is an assault on hunger and lack .

Mrs Tambo Mbeki ,the former president’s mother rejected to have her house modernized in the presence of many struggling villagers , because she perceived such an action was provocative and a show off to other poor souls , notwithstanding her son’s wealth or prestigious position .The former president agreed with her saintly and wise dogma and unique insight .

You are stimulating unnecessary anger among the citizenry .

When you say there is no money ,no will listen to you .

African politicians have no decency or manners and worst still play kindergarten wisdom .

God gave us brains to reason and think .

You can’t buy a meat pie and eat alone in a prison cell and say it is my money .The best you can do is buy and share or just suffer with others . ¶