Food becomes more expensive in Zambia

By Prudence Siabana

The Jesuit Center for Theological Reflection –JCTR- Basic Needs and Nutrition Basket for the month of July has increased to K7, 204, representing a rise of K143 from the June 2020 basket which stood at K7, 060.80

Addressing the media this morning, JCTR Acting Manager for Social and Economic Development Program, Muchimba Siamachoka says the increase in the basket is due to increase in goods such as groundnuts, chicken, sweet potatoes and other fruits that rose sharply.

Ms Siamachoka however expressed concern with the increase in prices of groundnuts and sweet potatoes as indicated in the basket which contain a wide range of nutrients and are seasonal products.

She adds that the July basket noted reductions in the price of items such as roller meal, cassava flour and for non-food but essential items such as charcoal which reduced significantly from K322.40 to K266.67 for two 90kg bags.

PHOENIX NEWS