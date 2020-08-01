Food Lover’s Market closes outlets in Zambia

Food Lover’s Market chain store has started closing outlets in Zambia.
So far two outlets including the one at Makeni shopping mall have been shut.
Another South African chain store Spar closed all its outlets in Zambia last month leaving hundreds of workers jobless.
The PF regime issued a statement last week that it was saddened by the departure of spar.
Most of these foreign companies are not even good for Zambia as they just dump stuff from
South Africa when Zambia has enough products especially agricultural products.
With all the huge vegetables grown in Zambia, these foreign companies are still allowed to import from South Africa.
COMMENTS
They were importing from South Africa because Zambian farmers are too disorganised to guarantee regular quality , quantity and supply. Sadly we hv no people with a can-do attitude in government. If I was in government, I know exactly wht I would have done. I would hv called a meeting of the business owners and Zambian Farmers Union. From there, one thing would uv led to another. There’s considerable refrigeration capacity which these shops had invested in and brought to Zambia. This is real capital, the very thing we are short of in Zambia. Unfortunately this is no priority for the hop-heads.