Food Lover’s Market closes outlets in Zambia

Food Lover’s Market chain store has started closing outlets in Zambia.

So far two outlets including the one at Makeni shopping mall have been shut.

Another South African chain store Spar closed all its outlets in Zambia last month leaving hundreds of workers jobless.

The PF regime issued a statement last week that it was saddened by the departure of spar.

Most of these foreign companies are not even good for Zambia as they just dump stuff from

South Africa when Zambia has enough products especially agricultural products.

With all the huge vegetables grown in Zambia, these foreign companies are still allowed to import from South Africa.