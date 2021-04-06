For how much did Kambwili sell his soul to Lucifer ?

It’s now 6 years down the line since Mr Chishimba Kambwili made this political statement and vow.

Today what all know and not a hidden fact and is in public domain is that Dora Siliya was welcomed and accepted in PF.

Let us not debate here about Dora’s or PF’s principles of accepting Dora into the party that she so vehemently and vigorously opposed to and insulted.

Asking for principles in PF will be like asking as to when the cheap fuel will arrive from Saudi Arabia.

The issue at hand now is to ask whether Kambwili managed to sell his soul to the Devil when Dora was accepted in PF.

If Kambwili did manage to sell his soul to the devil, is this the reason why we are now witnessing his political upheavals, his trials and tribulations?

As politically minded, caring and friendly Zambians, are we just supposed to be condemning or celebrating Kambwili’s downward fall in his political trajectory? NO.

Chishimba Kambwili still remains the most promising, prolific and vibrant politician that Zambian should be proud of.

So instead of us just condemning and celebrating his potential political downfall, it’s better we lift him back.

Let us mobilize ourselves and contribute money and then look for that Devil who bough his soul and refund that Devil.

We need Kambwili more in our current country’s political dynamics than we need the Devil’s continued holding onto Kabwili’s soul.

With or without Dora in PF, with or without his unfortunate faintaings, Chishimba Kambwili still remains a political force and factor to reckon with, with so much political influence in any available political space in Zambia.

Friday Kashiwa.