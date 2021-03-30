Forensic expert ‘stammers’ in Marshlands case

FORENSIC EXPERT WITNESS DAVID ZULU ‘STAMMERS’ IN COURT

Marshland consortium lawyer punches holes, Damaging Forensic experts Report and Testimony.

This is in matter in which Marshland Consortium Directors are facing charges of forgery at the instigator of Katotobwe who wants to steal Ultimate Insurance Company.

The matter came up Monday morning before magistrate Alice Walusiku for cross examination of forensic expert witness David Zulu is a police officer from the forensic department.

Here is what transpired in court as recorded by ZWD:

Matter comes up for Cross examination.

PW13 (Prosecutor)

SOB IN ENGLISH

Name​​:​David Zulu

Age​​:​48 years old

R/Address​:​3876, Lusaka

Occupation​:​Police Officer.

OSBOURNE NGOMA.

Q-Witness are you competent to produce this report?

A-Yes

Q​-​Do you possess a specific qualification in Handwriting analysis training?

A- No.

Q-Do you possess any qualification in graphology?

A-No your Honor.

Q-Do you possess any qualifications in Nuerophysics in handwriting movement?

A-No.

(Witness asks for water).

Q-Are you the one who collected the signature samples of Felicitas k Chibamba and Hollard Mulenga?

A-No

Q-Who did?

A-I was just given by officer Lenny shonga in the presence of officer Clementina Mapulanga.

Q-Did you witness the collection of signature samples of felicitas and Mulenga?

A-No.

LETS LOOK AT YOUR REPORT NOW.

Q-Does your report contain a glossary for the court or a layman to understand the terms used?

A-No.

Q-So how will the court interpret and understand it.

A- I don’t know.

Q-I put it to you that your report is not complete.

A-You can say that.

Q-On page 16 of your report, I refer witness to chat one C , I put it you that all three genuine signatures of felicitas are different. look at 2 and 2c, and that is a case of natural variation?

A- Yes your honor.

Q- Have you rendered to this court in your report an explanation of natural variations.

A-No.

Q-How many request specimen signatures samples did you receive of felicitas?

A-Seven your Honor.

Q-if you collected 7 specimen samples why does your chat only contain 1 of the 7, which is Res 4? I put it to you that the other 6 you have left out match the disputed signature?

A- I can’t answer that. No

(WITNESS ASKS TO SEAT)

Q-Does any of the Random and Requested samples given to you match the disputed signature?

A-No your honor.

Q- Confirm that non of my clients signed the disputed letter according to your report?

A- I didn’t observe any similarities.

Q-I put it you that Richard Lubemba, Nachi Musonda and Tobias Milambo didn’t sign the letter.

A-According to my findings No, but felicitas didn’t sign the letter.

Witness just answer my question and don’t add anything else.¶