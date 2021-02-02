Former attorney general shocked by tribalism in current government

*Musa Mwenye SC writes*

His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zambia has today sworn in seven Permanent Secretaries. Those sworn in are: Mr. Lennox Kalonde, Captain Davison Kabanda Mulenga, Mr. Royd Mwape Chakaba, Dr. John Phiri, Mr. Emmanuel Ngulube and Mr. Matthew Leston Ngulube.

While as we congratulate the new appointees, it appears to me that all the appointments are from Northern and Eastern provinces! This seems to be the trend now.

There is a reason why our founding fathers worked very hard to, as much as possible, appoint people from all regions and tribes of this country into government. National cohesion is still very important and no region(s) of this country should feel left out or sidelined from the governance of the nation. It is important that in making any appointments, keen attention must be given not only to tribal balancing but also to gender balancing. After all, we are supposed to be: One Zambia, One nation.