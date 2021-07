Former Caritas Director, Mulafulafu dies

FINANCIAL Intelligence Centre Board member and former Executive Director of the Catholic Charity, Caritas Zambia Samuel Mulafulafu has died.

The vibrant civil rights activist. Mr. Mulafulafu died in the early house of today, Wednesday 7th July 2021.

The late was a vibrant civil society actor, and one of the founding members of Transparency International Zambia (TIZ).

He was also currently a Board member of Action Aid Zambia.