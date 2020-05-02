Former District Commissioner for Kitwe reported to police

Patriotic Front (PF) member Thabo Kawana has reported former Kitwe District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu to police for threatening violence.

Mr. Kawana reported Mpundu to Kitwe Central Police Station on Saturday afternoon.

According to Mr. Kawana who was until recently a member of the PF National Media Team, Mpundu allegedly threatened Kawana on a social media platform.

Mr. Kawana says after the threats on a blog called Zed Youths politics, he has been living in fear and wants police to probe Mpundu.

Mpundu is said to have made the threats against Mr. Kawana after the latter reported Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kangombe for corruption.