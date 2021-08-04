Former ECZ IT expert exposes plans to rig elections

FEARLESS FORMER ECZ OFFICER EXPOSES PF EVIL PLANS AGAINST HH.

“HH WILL WIN THE ELECTIONS BUT PRESIDENT LUNGU, ECZ, THE POLICE AND THE ARMY WILL NOT ALLOW HIM TO RULE”, SAYS MR ZIMBA FORMER ECZ WORKER.

A former IT specialist at the Electoral Commission of Zambia Gezani Zimba has disclosed that there is a well advanced evil plan by the Ruling Patriotic Front to deny HH victory at all costs even if he clearly wins for fear of President Lungu being prosecuted for numerous crimes he has been committing since 2015. Mr Zimba has also disclosed that the ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Mr. Kryticous Patrick Nshindano and Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) corporate affairs manager Patricia Luhanga are 100% ruthless PF carders who are prepared to set the country on fire just for President Lungu to retain power.

Speaking in Lusaka this morning, Computer Expert Gezani Zimba who resigned from ECZ last month, revealed that President Edgar Lungu is fully aware that he has lost popularity across Zambia which he used to enjoy in 2015 and 2016 and has since resorted to underhand methods to win the presidential election. Mr Zimba explained that in a bid to return power at all costs, President Lungu has partnered with the Electoral Commission of Zambia, Zambia Police and the Army. In Zambia Police, Mr Zimba said President Lungu is closely working with Police Deputy Inspector General Charity Katanga to frustrate UPND campaigns by ordering the blocking of HH and arresting UPND supporters on cooked up charges. In the Zambia Air force, Mr Zimba said the President is working with the Air Force Commander Lieutenant General David M Muma to ensure HH/UPND private jet and 5 choppers are not given rights to fly while at the same time, ZAF has allowed 10 PF choppers to fly freely across Zambia’s Airspace. The Zambia Correctional Service Commissioner-General Chisela Chileshe has been tasked to ensure all eligible prisoners vote for President Lungu. Mr Chisela has promised 100% prison vote for President Lungu and right now he is busy threatening prisoners of consequences if they don’t vote for President Lungu. The ECZ is fully aware of this evil PF scheme. Mr Zimba also said Zambia Army Commander-General William Sikazwe together with Zambia National Service (ZNS) Commander Lieutenant Nathan Mulenga have been tasked to work with Police IG Kakoma Kanganja to silence any UPND protest against the stealing of HH’s votes using sophisticated technology. He said heavy police riot machinery was purchased last year to suppress UPND supporters just to ensure President Lungu remains in power at all costs after this month’s elections. Mr Zimba further revealed that the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) corporate affairs manager Patricia Luhanga is a dangerous PF carder who wants most UPND candidates suspended at all costs to the advantage of her party PF.

According to Mr Zimba, on average, all credible opinion polls conducted by PF in conjunction with ECZ in July this year have been putting President Lungu at 48.64% while HH is at 50.88%. He added that it is in the background of those opinion polls that President Lungu has now resorted to blocking HH from campaigning as well as using ECZ and the police to manipulate the elections with the evil hope of remaining in power.

“Mr Hakainde Hichilema will win the 12th August 2021 elections but I am sorry to tell you that President Lungu, ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Mr. Kryticous Patrick Nshindano, Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) corporate affairs manager Patricia Luhanga, the Zambia Air Force Commander Lieutenant General David M Muma, Zambia Correctional Service Commissioner-General Chisela, Zambia Army Commander-General William Sikazwe, Zambia National Service (ZNS) Commander Lieutenant Nathan Mulenga and Police Inspector General Kakoma Kanganja will work together with other Ruling Party Members to ensure the desperate President Lungu wins this Presidential election at all costs.

Mr Zimba has since challenged the Ruling Patriotic Front to take him to court if what he has revealed is not true. “If these evil people are aggrieved with me for exposing them, they are free to take me to court so that I can further expose their evil plans against Zambians. I don’t fear to be arrested. I took oath to defend Zambian interests not selfish individual interests. I love my country hence I have exposed President Lungu’s evil plans against HH and UPND as it is against the word of God and our democratic principles. I know they will not take me to court because they know that what I am saying is true. If you find me dead, just know its PF who have killed me for exposing their evil plans”, Mr Zimba said courageously.

Mr Zimba further revealed that this evil group has resolved to propel heavy propaganda against HH and the UPND using ZNBC, Zambia Daily Mail, Daily Nations, Zambia Reports, Mwebantu, Smart Eagles and other PF aligned online and print media three before elections. And on the Election Day and during counting of votes, Mr Zimba said PF will unleash violence in most parts of the country to intimidate voters. “Watch the space, HH will actually win these elections but President Lungu working with other criminals I have mentioned will ensure that they steal the victory from UPND no wonder you see gospel artists surrogates like Kings Malemba Malembe even organising an inauguration stadium for President Lungu. The current President is a dictator and notoriously corrupt and determined to rule this country beyond this year. ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Mr. Kryticous Patrick Nshindano and Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) corporate affairs manager Patricia Luhanga are 100% satanic PF carders who are prepared to set the country on fire just to see President Lungu win these elections”, said Mr Zimba.