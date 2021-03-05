Former Lusaka police chief ordered killing of 2 citizens

By Darius Choonya

The Human Rights Commission has found former Lusaka Province Commissioner, Nelson Phiri wanting over the death of Prosecutor Nsama Nsama and UPND supporter, Joseph Kaunda.

The commission has established that Mr. Phiri ordered his officers to fire live ammunition at people that had gathered at Cabinet Office in solidarity of UPND Preside Hichilema when he appeared for interrogation at police headquarters in December last year.

The commission has since recommended that Mr. Phiri be jointly charged with Constable Fanwell Nyundu for the killing of Nsama Nsama and Kaunda.

