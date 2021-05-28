Former Minister Kabanshi jailed

Former Community Development Minister, Emerine Kabanshi has been found guilty of willful failure to comply with lawful procedure in the administration of Social Cash Transfer.

The Court has since sentenced her to two years imprisonment.

Mrs. Kabanshi, is former Luapula Patriotic Front member of parliament.

In 2019, Britain, Finland, Ireland and Sweden withheld nearly $34 million in aid to Zambia’s social welfare and education sectors because of concern over financial mismanagement.

Following the aid freeze, President Edgar Lungu fired Community Development and Social Welfare Minister Emerine Kabanshi, who was in charge of the funds.

She was later charged with failure to follow procedure and guidelines relating to the engagement of a government-owned company, which distributed the funding.

Investigations showed that Zambia Postal Services Corp, the company engaged by the government to distribute the money, had used part of it to pay its retirees and refurbish offices.