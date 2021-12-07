Former minister Malanji arrested

When ZWD wrote this story during the PF era, his response was ‘ I have always been rich’.

ACC NABS JOSEPH MALANJI OVER HELICOPTER, UNLAWFUL FUNDS TRANSFER AND REAL ESTATE PROPERTIES

Emmanuel Chilekwa

7 December 21

The Anti Corruption Commission- AC has arrested former Foreign Affairs Minister, Joseph Malanji slapped with five counts involving US$1,449,999.70 and influenced the transfer of K154,201,197 to the Zambian mission in Turkey without following the Law, and for possession of property including a helicopter and three real estate properties reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime contrary to section 71 of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act No. 19 of 2010 of the Laws of Zambia.

Malanji, facing five counts, jointly and whilst acted together with Gibson Power Systems Limited and other persons unknown, did possess a Helicopter Bell 430 valued at about US$1,400,000.

Particulars of the offence are that Mr. Joseph Malanji in his capacity as Foreign Affairs Minister at the time, jointly and whilst acting together with Mr. Fredson Kango Yamba in his capacity as Secretary to the Treasury, and other persons unknown, on dates unknown but between 1st January 2020 and 30th August 2021, directly or indirectly did influence the transfer of K154,201,197 to the Zambian mission in Turkey without following the Law on Supplementary Expenditure as provided by Article 203 of the Zambian Constitution Act No. 2 of 2016.

Particulars of the offence are that Mr. Malanji jointly and whilst acting with other persons unknown, on dates unknown but between 1st December 2020 and 31st August 2021 did possess three properties situated in Lusaka all valued at $49,999.70

Police bond procedures have been underway as Malanji has remained in custody