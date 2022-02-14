Former President Lungu’s barber charged with murder

(ZANIS) Former President EDGAR LUNGU’s Barber SHEBBY CHILEKWA has been charged with murder and this morning appeared in the Kaoma Magistrate Court for the explan ation of the charge.

Mr, CHILEKWA is charged with the murder of LAWRENCE BANDA.

KAOMA Magistrate BESTING HAMASEKE told the accused that he has been jointly charged with murder while acting together with unknown persons on October 6, 2019 in Kaoma District.

The charge is according to Section 2-hundred of the Penal Code chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

The magistrate court has no powers to try murder cases, so Chilekwa’ case will be taken to the high court.

He will remain in jail.