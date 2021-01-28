Former PS Seyuba dies

2

Former PS Seyuba dies

SEYUBA as Permanent Secretary in Western and North-western Provinces and Cabinet office.

He was recently appointed as a member of the Levy Mwanawasa Medical University Board.

He also served as KCM Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Zambia Breweries and Barclays Bank Public Relations and Marketing Director.

He died while visiting South Africa, he is said to have succumbed to Covid-19 related illness.

    Kalok 1 min ago

    Augustine Seyuba. Rest in Peace sir. You were elegant in your service to humanity that was the Zambian nation.

    Nelman 18 mins ago

    Very sad news. He was an inspirational marketing guru

