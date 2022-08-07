Former UNZA chancellor should not blackmail government

Former UNZA Chancellor, vice should not hold New Dawn to ransom

Dear Editor,

Previous UNZA administration of Luke Mumba and Tamara KambiKambi embezzled millions through UNZA – E Campus and the ASTRIA platform. The E – Campus for UNZA was run as a private Enterprise whilst UNZA was benefitting nothing. ASTRIA at UNZA was a serious fraud used to further symphony huge amounts of money by the proponents without the institution benefiting in any way. Management at that time were attached to ASTRIA even at the verge of trying to close the Computer and Student Information System for UNZA. As if this was not enough, the same management system forced the resignation of Lecturers in the School of Law, and threatened to downsize all lecturing staff across all other schools. Similar draconian measures were lined up with the worst which was to see a number of independent thinking Lecturers being kicked out of UNZA, should have the PF won.

Serious investigations are needed as a lot of money was misappropriated by the previous regime who even have the audacity of trying to sue the University of Zambia.