Former ZAF commander says PF broke

GENERAL ERIC CHIMESE SPILLS THE BEANS!!

In a 13 minutes recording the Former Military Senior man has disclosed how Social Media has heavily made the PF government unpopular and he has stressed the need to have it regulated before it’s too late because the PF Government doesn’t understand that it is dealing with “deadly Computer age Millennials” in his own terms

Among other things Chimese has exposed the cartel which was made by Former Defense PS Study Mwale and Current ZAF Commander General Wilfred Muma to hound him out of office using lies and Social media, Chimese has complained that the same Cartel took so many lies to President Edgar Lungu about him hence the President decided to fire him.

Chimese has also Strongly Condemned the Saluting of PF cadre CLEMENT TEMBO by Military Generals and he has further exposed how Study and muma have been making millions of Dollars from the Over Priced Military uniforms.

Listen to audio on our Facebook page:

But Chimese later issued statement saying to not his voice:

I HAVE NEVER HELD ANY CONVERSATION ABOUT MY WORK AS ZAF COMMANDER

It has come to my attention that an audio recording of a conversation allegedly between me and unknown person has surfaced and is circulating on Social-media.

I wish to categorically state that I have never held such a discussion now or in the past discussing such matter.

To my knowledge this is a fabrication to portray or incriminate me in unknown schemes by unknown people.

As a sworn officer who has worked at senior level, I know my duties and responsibilities whether I am in service or as a retireed officer and it is clear that I can not utter such talk even if the facts were as purported.

I have alerted my lawyers about this matter and I will proceed to lodge an official complaint with both ZICTA and the Police Service.

Thank you.

Gen. Eric Chimese