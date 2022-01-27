Former Zampost CEO given 13 charges of theft

Former Zampost boss, two others

face 13 charges in K300m theft case

By Charles Tembo

FORMER Zampost boss Mcpherson Chanda has appeared in court on 13 counts of theft by public servant.

In December last year, the Drug Enforcement Commission and the Anti-Corruption Commission arrested Chanda and two directors for corrupt practices involving over K300 million.

According to a joint statement by DEC public relations officer Mathias Kamanga and his ACC counterpart Queen Chibwe, the trio in their capacities as postmaster general, director of finance and director of operations respectively, unlawfully diverted social cash transfer funds amounting to K335,108,834.00 without lawful authority.

On Wednesday, the trio appeared in the Ndola Magistrates’ Court for plea.

In all the counts, Chanda and former finance director Best Mwaichi are charged with theft by public servant.

Particulars of the offence are that Chanda, Mwaichi and Isaac Kamwimba jointly and whilst acting together with persons unknown on an unknown date, but between December 1, 2017 and December 31, 2017, being employed in the public service, namely as post master general, director finance and director operations respectively for the Zambia Postal Services Corporation, stole K50 million.

In count two, particulars are that Chanda and Kamwimba jointly and whilst acting together with persons unknown on an unknown date but between August 1, 2018 and December 1, 2018and December 1, 2018, stole K6 million.

In count 11, details are that Chanda and Mwaichi on dates unknown but between October 1, 2017 and December 1, 2017 stole K24,300,000.

In count 12, details are that Chanda and Mwaichi on dates unknown but between October 9, 2017 and December 1, 2017 stole K25 million.

And in count 13 particulars are that Chanda and Mwaichi jointly on dates unknown but between October 25, 2017 and December 1, 2017 stole K14 million.

When the matter came up for plea before Ndola chief resident magistrate Davies Chibwili, Chanda, Mwaichi and Kamwimba all pleaded not guilty to the charges respectively.

ACC senior legal and prosecutions officer

Mwamba Bwalya applied to have the matter adjourned.

Magistrate Chibwili adjourned the matter to February 14 for mention and March 1 and 2, 2022 for trial.

Chanda was later seen alone driving off in a Toyota Land Cruiser VX as he left the court.