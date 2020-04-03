Four people face murder charges for burning ‘gasser’

FOUR LUSAKA RESIDENTS IN COURT FOR BURNING SUSPECTED ‘GASSER’

Four people have been committed to the Lusaka High Court for trial for burning to death a man of Lusaka on suspicion that he was ‘gasser’.

This offence was allegedly committed when the country experienced incidences of mob attacks and gassing.

The gassing of citizens stopped the day Spax Mulenga, a senior PF member and funder was arrested.

In this matter it is alleged that Ronny Chinyama, Cephas Ng’andu, Chanda Munkombwe, Stephen Phiri, and Mumba Kasela whilst acting together with others unknown did kill Jimmy Daka.

According to the facts, Daka was burnt in Linda compound in Lusaka on suspicion that he was a gasser .

The deceased is said to have met his fate when he left a funeral house around 21 hours on the fateful night.

When the matter came up, Lusaka Chief Resident Magistrate Lameck Mwale read the charge to the suspects.

He informed the accused persons that they will not take plea because their case will be tried by the Lusaka High Court.

Magistrate Mwale later committed the matter to the Lusaka High Court for trial following the Director of Public Prosecutions -DPP’s decision to issue the committal Certificate.

