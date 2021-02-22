Fourth mobile operator fronts named

HERE ARE THE FRONTS FOR BEELINE TELECOMMUNICATIONS

The PF regime last week awarded a licence for running the fourth mobile company to a hitherto unknown firm called Beeline telecommunications Ltd,

No public tender was issued, but that is because the licence has been given to big fish in the PF regime.

Beeline communications has some Russian connections but in Zambia, it has been registered in the name of two crooks, Kelvin Hambwezya who ostensibly owns 9000 shares and Graham C Rae 6000 shares.

But these are just fronts for big wigs such as minister of Justice Given Lubinda and others to be listed here tomorrow.

Aside from this project, Graham and Kelvin are involved in other fraudulent business. For example, the two made lots of Millions money supplying fake seeds to ministry of agriculture under their company, Zambezi Ranching but dealing in seeds under the brand ( zambezi ranch seeds)

We will be back tomorrow

