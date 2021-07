Why does he like that musula thing he is mentioning so much ?

He appears alone on billboards, no running mate.

Promises to dismantle Zambia’s debt but failed to pay his debt to the ZRA.

He is too angry for ulterior motives.

Socialism is evil, dictatorial and belongs to a Karl Max era where you can be in state house but convince masses that they are the ones ruling. You need a backward population to do that. , not the millennials.