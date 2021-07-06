Frustrated PF continues terrorising voters

1

Frustrated PF continues terrorising voters

PF continues terrorising, humiliating and insulting citizens who don’t support their failed projects and policies.
Look at these frustrated IMG_9 and angry PF officials.

What a way to decampign the already rejected party

Share this post

Related posts:

  1. PF ignores KK’s death, continues campaigning
  2. Kambwili continues preaching tribal hatred
  3. PF candidate Iris Kaingu says voters betrayed her father
  4. Insensitive PF SG continues campaigning during KK funeral
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 1
  • comment-avatar
    Buck Teeth Lungu 27 seconds ago

    It is a crazy logic: beat people into submission so that they vote for you! Why should anybody vote for PF with scars from their beatings and thuggish behaviour?!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *