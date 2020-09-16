Fuel prices Increments to be announced after by-election

The Patriotic Front (PF) Government has instructed the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) not to announce the increase in diesel and petrol pump prices for now.

This is to facility victory in the two parliamentary by-elections slated for 17 September 2020.

Sources close to State House, say an emissary was sent to instruct ERB not to announce fuel pump price increases to dupe people into voting for Patriotic Front candidates. The emissary who was detailed to be on the Presidential campaign entourage to Northern/Muchinga Provinces had to remain behind to negotiate with ERB Management and Board members.

Petrol will increase to K20.34 while diesel will increase to K19.97 which is been necessitated by the depreciation of the Kwacha. The latest depreciation by 9% brought the Kwacha to a 317% depreciation since the Patriotic Front Government took office in 2011.

These increases will take effect on the midnight of 18 September 2020 after the two parliamentary by-elections.