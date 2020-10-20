Fuel shortages hit Copperbelt

WE SERIOUSLY NEED TO CONSIDER 1O POINTS AND BELOW WHEN RECRUITING POLICE OFFICERS.POSSESSION OF A CERTIFICATE OR DIPLOMA IN LAW, HUMAN RIGHTS STUDIES OR EDUCATION NEED TO BE AN ADDED ADVANTAGE FOR ONE TO JOIN THE ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE. THERE IS A LOT OF DISCIPLINE AT ZAF, ZNS AND ZAMBIA ARMY BUT WHAT WE SEE AT ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE IS HOOLIGANISM AND CADRES OF POLICE OFFICERS.EVERYONE TIME I SEE A POLICE OFFICER ALL I SEE IS A FACE OF CORRUPTION, BRUTALITY AND INDISCIPLINE.
When is the K5.00/liter fuel that Lungu promised the nation arriving? On the other hand people must brace themselves for increased cost of fuel if experience tells us that when there is a shortage the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) is busy calculating the increments adjusted with the rapidly eroding Kwacha! Zambians must now look into other cheaper means of transport especially for local movements such as cycling! Zambians turn to know suffering!
HH will try to incite the people to rise against government for shortage of fuel but ECL will control the situation as its just a temporal one.
From your name its clear. Even the depreciation of the Kwacha has been a temporal situation that will be controlled right……………dollar flying towards K21
Don’t mind that illiterate.
we have too many fools in this country, the country is falling apart and you say its temporal.
JUST HOW DOES THIS INVOLVE HH. PLEASE EXPLAIN FURTHER, SIR.
Be sober minded for once, your ignorance will drive this country towards total collapse.
