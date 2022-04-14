GATBRO accused of bribing government agencies

GATBRO INTERNATIONAL BRIBED NBA OFFICIALS TO IMPORT GMOS

Information has emerged that Gatbro International bribed National Biosafety Authority (NBA) top officials to have a certificate to import low standard genetically modified organisms (GMO) foods. Some of the foods is said to have expired from country of origin but given fake, new dates of expiry.

The foods are stocked in ShopRite, Choppies and and Pick n Pay without clearly labelling that they contain GMO and failing to create a GMO food section in line with international standards.

Investigative wings say GATBRO International owners are said to have dished out $500,000 US dollars to NBA director general and Lackson Tonga and senior biosafety and fields officer Mrs Mutibo Mushenywa to quickly award it a license for GMO importation.

Despite the certificate only allowing certain food, it has been abused by Gatbro International knowing that they paid NBA officials by importing all kinds of foods that contain GMO that are on high demand in ShopRite and other supermarkets.

ZRA records show serious cases of tax evasion by GATBRO in collusion with named ZRA officials.

The story below was published after NBA officials chewed money👇🏿👇🏿👇🏿

Gatbro, Zambian Brands get green light to import GMOs

The National Biosafety Authority (NBA) has granted three permits to Gatbro International Limited and Zambian Brands Limited to import and place on the market products containing genetically modified organisms (GMOs).

NBA communications officer Sandra Lombe said the permits were granted after risk assessment was conducted on products that the firms intend to import.

“So far this year, we have granted Gatbro a permit to import products that may contain GMOs and a permit for placing on the market. We have also renewed Zambian Brands’ permit to place on the market https://enews.daily-mail.co.zm/welcome/home