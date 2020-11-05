Gatbro International accused of tax evasion, importing GMOs illegally

Watchdog,

You are the only hope for Zambia when it comes to fighting corruption in our country.

Kindly investigate and urgently expose Gatbro International for tax evasion, illegally importing GMOs and employing unqualified foreigners without proper immigration papers.

Gatbro International is a distributor of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) which it imports from South Africa. It is owned by some Indians connected to senior government officials such as minister of health Chitalu Chilufya and ZRA CEO Kingsley Chanda. This is one of the most corrupt companies in Zambia. Most people don’t even know about this company because the owners prefer to operate quietly to avoid attracting attention to their criminal activities. Last year, the National Biosafety Authority granted Gatbro International a restricted license to import foods which contains some GMOs. They were only allowed to import Bokomo Otees, Bokomo Pro-nutro, Instant porridge, Bokomo cornflakes, Bisto and Knorr. But now they import any type of GMO they want. Everyone at ZRA knows that any goods meant for Gatbro is untouchable. Gabro evades taxi with impunity and even boasts how senior ZRA officials work with them and share the loot. The National Biosafety Authority which is supposed to control the importation of GMOs in Zambia has either been compromised or threatened. They don’t control GATBRO anymore. When these GMOs enter the border, they are not even checked because only selected ZRA and security officers are allowed to process them. Apart from these goods being illegally imported GMOs, they no tax is paid on them. ZRA bosses know this very well and making huge money out of this.

As for the company operations in Zambia, just look at their organogram. It is impossible for a black Zambian to be in a senior or even any respectable position. All management positions are filled by Indians some with no immigration or educational papers. Zambians are only used as cleaners and labourers to load illegal imported stuff from South Africa. Its like this company is not in Zambia but Kolkata. I have never seen a company that despises Zambians so much.

By the way, Gatbro International’s record of fraud and tax evasion is well documented. This is the same outfit that hit headlines in South Africa for fraud and tax evasion.

Look at this report below:

Unilever caught in clients’ tax fraud web of deceit

By.SUNDAY WORLD

29th Feb 2020

Sunday World can today reveal that consumer goods giant Unilever is facing a R470-million tax bill from the South African Revenue Service (SARS) over the fraudulent conduct of its

clients, Devland Cash and Carry and Zambia-based Gatbro International.

An investigation by SARS has found that Devland and Gatbro International have over the years been using an elaborate scheme to defraud the taxman of millions of rand in VAT and

to undercut the competitiveness of local competitors.

Gatbro, which, according to its website, “is partnered with Devland Cash and Carry”, would buy products from Unilever under the pretence that the goods were meant for the export market, thus making the goods VAT ree.

However, an investigation by SARS has found that these goods were meant for the local market, to the benefit of Devland.

Unilever produces household brands such as Lipton, Knorr, Dove, Axe, Hellmann’s and Omo.

Devland, which is owned and managed by the Gathoo family, operates more than 20 stores in SA that supply general merchandise and food products in bulk to a range of independent

traders and commercial users in Southern Africa.

SARS found that 156 shipments for 2013 and 2014, which were marked for arrival at Beitbridge border post, were never recorded as having gone through the border.

Department of Home Affairs records could also not trace the passports of the listed drivers as having crossed the border at Beitbridge border post.

According to an internal e-mail communication from Ana-Celia Mendes Africa, tax director at Unilever, while the SARS investigation is part of the broader investigation into the cash and carry industry in South Africa, “it’s easier for SARS to challenge Unilever.”

“SARS is of the view that [with] the exports to Gatbro, where Pamdozi is the transporter, Gatbro, Devland South Africa and Pamdozi are colluding so that the export shipments never leave South Africa,” wrote Mendes.

“In order to limit the risk to Unilever going forward, we … suggest that future sales to Gatbro are treated as standard-rated sales with 15% VAT. We should sell to Devland in SA and Devland must then export. Ideally this method of sales should apply to all groups that have a South African company.”

Gatbro could not provide Unilever with copies of the proof of delivery of the goods, saying it no longer had the documents.

According to the VAT Act, it’s Unilever’s responsibility to obtain the required documents to prove that the shipments were exported.

In total, Unilever has “exported” about R225-million worth of goods to Gatbro from 2013 to 2018.

Both SARS and Devland declined to comment.

By Kabelo Khumalo

CONCERNED ZAMBIAN