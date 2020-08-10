GBM’s daughter applies to stand as MP unlawfully

Sibongile Mwamba, daughter of Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba has applied to contest the Lukashya Constituency under the Patriotic Front against the constitution.

The new Constitution doesn’t allow a candidate who participated in the elections until after the cycle of five years lapses.

Sibongile contested Kasama Central Constituency in 2016 under the UPND.

This change is part of a raft of amendments that took effect in 2016.

The new Constitution also doesn’t allow candidates that caused a by election to participate, and also bars by-elections six months before the general elections.

It also bars parliamentary candidates that fail in an election from being nominated as MPs.

