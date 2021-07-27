Get permission from me to distribute masks, says Chanda Kabwe

Total confusion

Now Chanda Kabwe says political parties should seek his authority to distribute Masks

Get permission from DMMU before distributing face-masks – Chanda Kabwe

Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) national coordinator Chanda Kabwe says those who want to distribute face-masks in markets should get permission from his office.

He said donation of such face-masks should be made to the office of the respective district commissioner

He was speaking at a Chibombo market in Central Province today, where President Edgar Lungu donated face-masks.