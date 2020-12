*GET YOUR VOTER’S CARD NOW – HH.*

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema writes below…

Just stepped out to encourage citizens to go and get voters cards here in Lusaka.

Your vote is your voice, so go and get your voter’s card now.

HH aka Bally

#Time4Change.

