¤

In the process of fleeing from being taped , a 19-year-old pupil jumped from the second floor of a residential building in Lusaka and broke her legs and an arm.

The chilling incident happened at Zamtel Flats in Ibex Hill on Friday during the day as the young woman, Jane Lumande, was trying to flee from allegedly being raped by former minister Lucky Mulusa’s 25-year-old son, Lucky.

(Source: Zambia Daily Mail)