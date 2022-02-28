Give HH room to work, says Reformed Church

Reformed Church of Zambia Synod Moderator, Ackson Banda says it is too soon to expect a lot from the New Dawn administration because it has been in government for less than a year of their of five year term.

“I appeal to the people of Zambia, the new dawn is just a new government, they have just been in government for six months just like we do not expect anything from a six month baby nothing, what we need to do as citizens is to support our government and pray for them, said Moderator Banda.

He said citizens need to give government time to govern, because his church has no doubt as god fearing leaders that government is busy work working towards improving lives of its people.

“They have just been in government for a few months, let us give HH and his government time to work,” said Moderator Banda.

Moderator Banda said this during the commissioning of the Silverest Reformed Church of Zambia Congregation by the Vice President Mutale Nalumango this morning.

Minister of Health also Member of Parliament Sylvia Masebo attended the function.

UPND MEDIA TEAM