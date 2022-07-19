Given Lubinda claims AU summit was a flop

JUST ENDED 4TH AU MID-YEAR COORDINATION MEETING DESCRIBED AS A FLOP

By Patricia Male

The opposition Patriotic Front –PF- says the just ended 4th African Union –AU- Mid-Year Coordination Meeting which zambia hosted was a flop after it was poorly attended with only 5 heads of state attending out of 13 heads of state who were scheduled to attend the meeting.

Addressing the media in Lusaka this morning, Mr. Lubinda has charged that the au summit was poorly attended because other African states have noted that Zambia is departing from its stance on pan Africanism and non-alignment.

Mr. Lubinda has further charged that the new dawn government policies which are pro-rich, pro-foreign investors, against pan Africanism and against the poor could be the reason the 8 heads of state who were in majority subbed the meeting.

He has wondered if at all the decisions made by 5 heads of state who attended the meeting will be binding on all the presidents who did not attend when a quorum was not formed.

And Mr. Lubinda is calling on investigative wings to verify the assets that were recently declared by government ministers.

Mr. Lubinda feels the declared assets are excessive and wondered why the ministers have decided to declare their assets now, close to a year of being in office.

PHOENIX NEWS