Given Lubinda claims AU summit was a flop

JUST ENDED 4TH AU MID-YEAR COORDINATION MEETING DESCRIBED AS A FLOP
By Patricia Male
The opposition Patriotic Front –PF- says the just ended 4th African Union –AU- Mid-Year Coordination Meeting which zambia hosted was a flop after it was poorly attended with only 5 heads of state attending out of 13 heads of state who were scheduled to attend the meeting.
Addressing the media in Lusaka this morning, Mr. Lubinda has charged that the au summit was poorly attended because other African states have noted that Zambia is departing from its stance on pan Africanism and non-alignment.
Mr. Lubinda has further charged that the new dawn government policies which are pro-rich, pro-foreign investors, against pan Africanism and against the poor could be the reason the 8 heads of state who were in majority subbed the meeting.
He has wondered if at all the decisions made by 5 heads of state who attended the meeting will be binding on all the presidents who did not attend when a quorum was not formed.
And Mr. Lubinda is calling on investigative wings to verify the assets that were recently declared by government ministers.
Mr. Lubinda feels the declared assets are excessive and wondered why the ministers have decided to declare their assets now, close to a year of being in office.
COMMENTS
South Africa is trying to screw other African countries. In stead of each of them dealing directly with Russia, South Africa wants them to go through South Africa. Presumably, South Africa will be taking a haircut on top of all those transactions, and make a healthy profit for itself in the process. Even if this was such a good idea, why does it have to got through the South African Rand? Why not the Tswana Pula, the Egyptian Dinar or Kenyan shilling. South Africa is trying to behave like a small town crime boss. We are not doing that rubbish. In fact, we should establish our own fertiliser plant. We used to have Nitrogen chemicals in Kafue just for that reason, what about rehabilitating that plant?
Sometimes it is important to do a bit of research before commenting online. In Africa only one currency is internationally traded on world financial markets and only one financial market is connected to the world financial system and that market is found in Johannesburg and the currency is Rand. Secondly South Africa is a member of BRICS the reason I mentioned an existing financial infrastructure. If AU was serious about some of these things we would have multiple financial hubs in Africa but that will mean facing up with the West for Africa to have what is due to it.With financial centres located in one country, the employees tend to have posh well paying jobs. Apparently some wisdom we inherited from our forefathers say silence is better than confrontation. Of course for a service SA may renders it need to be paid. You might now see why I never picked on Kwacha or Pula. “Opportunity favours the prepared”.
Was it a flop? I don’t think so. It has something to do with timing. The world environment isn’t so conducive for certain non or little value adding activities to be taken seriously. Look at say the UN…a chatterbox really representing the interests of few well to do nations who dictate how voting must be done. It sub-unit WHO…some hopeless entity but mindful where the fingers that feeds are.
The African Union (AU) as envisaged by it’s founding fathers was supposed to be a pan-african organisation putting the interests of Africans at top priority which isn’t the case now. Let’s look at an hypothetical scenario…Honourable, me and you are fighting, exchanging serious blows but in the midst of this I ask you, remember that contract we signed of maize delivery? When are you likely to deliver it, do not weaponise maize. Then you respond as soon as you pay me in currency of my own choosing. To which I respond I will pay today. You then respond I will deliver tomorrow. At this point I unleash an uppercut on your chin. Such a relationship can only be entertained if both willingly parties are deriving maximum benefits from the transactions.
We have South Africa a BRICS member, implying if AU were serious about the welbeing of Africans an arrangement can be made in which discounted fertilizers, grain, energy contracts stretching up to 3 to 5 years can be negotiated with Russia to supply African countries who make payments to South Africa in Rands and then South Africa pays Russia in Roubles. BRICS has some functioning infrastructure linking these five group countries. This is pan-africanism part. Can the idea work? No, because AU like UN is a club with members in different stages of drunkeness. Think of it as a family gathering of grandpas, sons, daughters, in laws, grand children nothing serious come out of those meetings other than having a nice time. Good socially. When these African leaders hit a brick wall, they then start putting blame on climate whatever, Ukraine, Covid etc. Why are closed coal plants in Europe being re-opened? …because someone big thinks he can’t swallow back his own words which has led us into problems. Not so long ago when I see a bag of charcoal, my mind used to stretch a bit far and metally assess the impact of damage on environment, not anymore. I see a bag…It is a bag and the story ends there. Someone not so fortunate has to survive as well.