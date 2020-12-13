Given Lubinda’s hypocrisy exposed again

LAST YEAR HE DECLARED K45 MILLION, TODAY HE CAN’T AFFORD TO PAY BACK K55, 000?

We told you that Given Lubinda is a hypocrite

A few days ago, he was seen crying and complaining that he can’t afford to pay back a paltry K55, 000 he and other PF ministers stole from poor Zambians by receiving salaries illegally.

But just last year Lubinda declared his riches in front office the Chief Justice. Of course this was one of his hypocrite stunts but this is what he declared :

Minister of Justice Given Lubinda declared assets worth K30 million in 2017, K35 million for 2018 and K45 million in 2019, a net gain in assets of about K15 million in 3 years. Hon Lubinda declared income for the 12 month period of 4 million for the year 2017 and 2.6 million for 2018. In the year 2018 Hon Lubinda declared K1.6 million from allowances, K1.5 million from his farm, K940, 000 from his salary and K100,000 from debt recovery.

Today he can’t afford to pay back to the people of Zambia K55, 000???