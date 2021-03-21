Giving retirees beans instead of money

Retirees will now start receiving Mealie Meal and Beans to sustain their livelihoods, like feeding their families, paying school fees and paying rentals.

The grievances, plight and predicament of our now nearly destitute retirees is every day story and in public domain and so heart breaking.

So who should our retirees, who faithfully and diligently served the nation, run to?

Doors to the Minister of Justice are arrogantly, unjustifiably and unapologetically closed on them.

Gates to State House are also shut in their faces when they want to seek audience with their republican president.

Should we now advise our retirees to wear T-shirts and Vitenges and start chanting ECL for 2021 and beyond for them to be allowed entrance beyond the State House gates?

Should we advise our retirees to wear T-shirts and Vitenges and chant in support of the Cyber Bullying Bill for them to be allowed entrance beyond the State House gates to see their republican president?

Should we advise our retirees to come up with some unsubstantiated and fabricated case against Hakainde Hichilema and match to State House to present a petition to have him arrested?

JESUS WEPT.

Friday Kashiwa.

Shiwangandu.

The most despicable, insulting and insensitive pronouncement has been made by our caring Government: