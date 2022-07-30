GMAs will get depleted if ban prolongs – Moomba community

GMAs will be depleted if hunting ban prolongs – Moomba

By Ernest Chanda

THE Moomba community in Mulobezi says it expected government to have reversed the cancellation of hunting concessions by now.

Community representative Gabriel Moomba who is also chief Moomba’s son says if the issue drags on people will suffer more.

‘’Yes, we expected this cancellation to have been reversed by government by now. If they prolong this ban the GMAs will be completely depleted,’’ said Moomba. ‘’In natural resources, when there’s a ban it’s just the promotion of illegal activities – fishing ban and hunting. When you ban then it’s the promotion of illegal activities.’’

In April this year, permanent secretary at the Ministry of Tourism Evans Muhanga cancelled hunting concessions against advice from the Attorney General.

Various stakeholders have condemned the decision, especially that government did not consult affected communities in 19 hunting blocs.