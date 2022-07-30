GMAs will get depleted if ban prolongs – Moomba community

GMAs will be depleted if hunting ban prolongs – Moomba
By Ernest Chanda
THE Moomba community in Mulobezi says it expected government to have reversed the cancellation of hunting concessions by now.
Community representative Gabriel Moomba who is also chief Moomba’s son says if the issue drags on people will suffer more.
‘’Yes, we expected this cancellation to have been reversed by government by now. If they prolong this ban the GMAs will be completely depleted,’’ said Moomba. ‘’In natural resources, when there’s a ban it’s just the promotion of illegal activities – fishing ban and hunting. When you ban then it’s the promotion of illegal activities.’’
In April this year, permanent secretary at the Ministry of Tourism Evans Muhanga cancelled hunting concessions against advice from the Attorney General.
Various stakeholders have condemned the decision, especially that government did not consult affected communities in 19 hunting blocs.
COMMENTS
The power of these so-called Chiefs needs to be culled. No more power to sell land. Nowhere in Zambia’s history did any chief own all the land in his area. The power of these people to sell the lives of OUR animals to foreigners should never be restored, as it should never have been had by these chiefs. It is time these unelected characters who serve no person or purpose found a productive way to survive. No HH, do not relent. LET THEM TILL THE LAND OR FISH OUR ABUNDANTLY STOCKED RIVERS FOR SURVIVAL. FORCE THEM TO LIVE OFF THE LAND AND LETS SEE HOW EAGER THEY WILL BE TO SELL IT TO FOREIGNERS.
Here we go again, ndalama mwenze kudaya mweka, is a way we can find out in quantified terms the impact society has benefited from these Hunting licences?
These chiefs sell traditional land usurping the local people, leaving them with no where to go. Today you want to keep singing about GMAs like without them people will starve? The only people starving are the few the depended on the monies. The hunting fees paid by foreign professional hunters is a lot. This money doesn’t come into Zambia. You are just a mouth piece for those that have sent you…this government is sorting out the problem by putting policies that benefit the intended people that GMAs were established. There has been a shift from what they were in the late 1980s/1990s to what they are now.Rife with self centered individual. Find a job