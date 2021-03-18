Go well comrade Magufuli

Go well comrade Magufuli

Indeed the beautiful ones die young.

Comrade Magufuli go well. You died as you lived, in your own country. In your own hospital.

Rare African leader. We love you

    Kamwendo 15 seconds ago

    Though he showed signs of dictatorship, he was a good inspirational leader who believed in African solutions to Africa’s problems
    GO WELL MAGUFULI people in Nakonde will particularly miss u

