Go well comrade Magufuli

Indeed the beautiful ones die young.
Comrade Magufuli go well. You died as you lived, in your own country. In your own hospital.
Rare African leader. We love you
Though he showed signs of dictatorship, he was a good inspirational leader who believed in African solutions to Africa’s problems
GO WELL MAGUFULI people in Nakonde will particularly miss u
