God the spirit misled me, says prophet Joshua

TB Joshua has addressed his botched prophesy in which he claimed the Coronavirus pandemic would end on 27 March 2020.

The religious leader said the Holy Spirit gave him the false prophecy that the pandemic would end on 27 March, The Daily Sun reports.

During an interview on his own TV, Emmanual TV the preacher addressed his false prophecy and said; I am not a politician, I just have to give you the message as the Spirit gave it to me.

Meanwhile, Joshua has also claimed COVID-19 is a failure in advanced technology adding fuel to the COVID-19 5G conspiracy theories that have overtaken the world.