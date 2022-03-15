Government appoints new ZRA board

The Government has appointed a new board for the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA). This is pursuant to the provisions of Section 12 (1) of the Zambia Revenue Authority Act Number 321 of the Laws of Zambia. The previous board was dissolved on 6th December, 2021.

Finance and National Planning Minister Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane, MP, now announces the newly appointed ZRA board members as:

1. Dr. CALEB FUNDANGA, Member (General public representative);

2. Ms. VALERIE A. NAMBEYE, Member (Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountant representative)

3. Ms. GRACE NEO LIKANDO, Member (General public representative)

4. Ms. VENUS HAMPINDA, Member (Bankers Association of Zambia representative)

5. Mr. ALAN NYIRENDA, Member (Zambia Association of Chambers of Commerce and Industry {ZACCI} representative)

6. Dr. DENNY KALYALYA, Member (Bank of Zambia representative)

7. Ms. NANA MUNSANDA MUDENDA, Member (Law Association of Zambia representative)

8. Mrs. MUTINTA MUSHABATI PENSULO, Member (Ministry of Justice representative)

9. Mr. WILLIES CHIPANGO, Member (Ministry of Finance and National Planning representative)

In a congratulatory message to the appointees, Dr. MUSOKOTWANE has expressed concern over the low compliance levels across several tax types. He has asked the board to strengthen the measures being administered by ZRA in domestic resource mobilization, through enhanced usage of electronic platforms and increased compliance surveillance – to curb smuggling and tax related fraud.

He has affirmed Government’s expectation for the board to address this by guiding ZRA to enhance tax payer engagements, to showcase the benefits of paying taxes, and to increase automation in order to collaborate tax information, and reduce administrative inertia and fraud.

The Minister has tasked the new board to develop an action plan to address the challenges in tax administration and ensure that ZRA attains the revenue collection target of above 21 percent of GDP over the medium term.

Dr. MUSOKOTWANE has emphasized the resolve of the Government to ensure that fiscal sustainability through enhanced revenue collections is restored; over and above the expenditure rationalization measures that are already being implemented. ZRA is pivotal in attaining this objective.

The Board Chairperson will be elected by the board from among the members. Note that all institutional representatives were nominated by the respective individual institutions themselves for appointment by the Government.

Felix Nkulukusa

Secretary to the Treasury

MINISTRY OF FINANCE AND NATIONAL PLANNING

