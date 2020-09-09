Government buys more expired drugs for K60m

By Tinkerbel Mwila

An investigation carried by the pharmaceutical society of Zambia-PSZ- has revealed that the health kits recently distributed by government contain expired drugs.

PSZ president Jerome Kanyika has since called on the ministry of health to recall the consignment of medicines worth k60 million which was recently flagged off.

Mr Kanyika says most of the drugs have changed color indicating that they are not good for human consumption.

He explains that PSZ is concerned because the drugs have been distributed country wide and that PSZ will not sit idle when members of the public are being subjected to consume expired medication.

According to Mr. Kanyika, the drugs were supplied by honey bee pharmacy which government contracted to supply essential medicines.

But ministry of health spokesperson Dr. Abel Kabalo has refuted the allegations stating that the latest expiry date on most of the medication is 2022,

PHOENIX NEWS

The first batch of 2,376 Health Centre Kits was flagged off on 3rd September, 2020 at Medical Stores.

Quick preliminary findings around the country and images received from various people including some patients, most people have reported clear discoloration of tablets, poor friability and smell, all characteristic signatures of substandard medicines.

Honey Bee Pharmacy is the company that was awarded the US$17 million Medical Supply Contract by Ministry Of Health when the company was not even registered with PACRA at the time.

The Attorney General clarified that the Contract was awarded to an individual, by the name of Imran Lunat, who was trading as Honeybee Pharmacy. But when contacted, Imran refused that he was not a Director for the company, he was just working ther

Honeybee Pharmacy was given a wholesale Pharmaceutical Licence by the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA), despite failing to meet 20 inspection conditions for the award of the prerequisite Pharmaceutical License, without which it could not win the medical supply tender under the Ministry of Health.

If you check on one of the drugs, it shows manufactured date as March 2020, but today, 8th September 2020, the colour of Paracetamol has changed to black.